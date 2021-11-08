Terrence A. Duffy Buys 1,600 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CME Group stock opened at $221.71 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.47.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
CME has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 411.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
