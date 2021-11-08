Terrence A. Duffy Buys 1,600 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CME Group stock opened at $221.71 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 411.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

