Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

TBNK stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $245.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

