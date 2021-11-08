Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk Sells 88,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,222.09 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.03 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 395.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

