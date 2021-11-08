Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson Sells 259 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $23,341.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

