Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) PT Raised to $50.00

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TGH opened at $39.78 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Textainer Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

