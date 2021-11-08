TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.85

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.85 and last traded at $115.58, with a volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

