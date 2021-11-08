TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

