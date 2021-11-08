The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $148.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of The Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.67.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $90.42 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

