The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $125.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.60 million and the highest is $125.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. 202,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.