The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 110,450.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $3,758,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 42.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $502.71 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.54. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

