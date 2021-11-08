The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $502.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $794.54.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

