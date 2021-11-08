The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 1,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 860,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.