The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $368.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $389.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.35.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

