The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 174,660 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 132,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $407,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

LSXMA opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

