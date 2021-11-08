The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 40,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $5,775,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. The stock has a market cap of $352.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

