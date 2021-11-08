The RMR Group (RMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $36.64 on Monday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The RMR Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of The RMR Group worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.