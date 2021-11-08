The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $164.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.