The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) PT Raised to $55.00 at DA Davidson

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

