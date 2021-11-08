The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.11 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The Southern stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,475. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

