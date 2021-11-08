The St. Joe Company (JOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
NYSE JOE opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.
The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.
About The St. Joe
The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
