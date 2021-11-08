The St. Joe Company (JOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE JOE opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The St. Joe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of The St. Joe worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

