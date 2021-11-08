The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SWGAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.