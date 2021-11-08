The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,250 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk accounts for 0.1% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $19.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,563. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

