The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The Trade Desk updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TTD traded up $20.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.89. 746,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

