The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded The Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

WMB opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

