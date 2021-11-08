The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $49.46 on Monday. The York Water has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $647.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The York Water stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of The York Water worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

