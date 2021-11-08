Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives $41.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several analysts recently commented on THRY shares. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 168,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Thryv by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,280.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 78,389 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Thryv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Thryv by 1,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

