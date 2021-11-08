Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives $41.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.
Several analysts recently commented on THRY shares. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 168,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16.
In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Thryv by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,280.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 78,389 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Thryv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Thryv by 1,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
