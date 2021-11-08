Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Cap of $111.65 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $111.65 million and $25.83 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00024794 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00254655 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

