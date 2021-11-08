TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck Sells 4,000 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BLD stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.50. 122,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $154.30 and a 12-month high of $268.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.