TouchCon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75,656.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $1.72 million and $75,656.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.73 or 0.00392356 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $637.59 or 0.00978209 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.