Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.58.

TRMLF opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.5429 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

