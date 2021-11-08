TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $81.36.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
