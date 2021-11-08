TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

