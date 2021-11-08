Trainline (LON:TRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 351 ($4.59) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 394 ($5.15).

LON TRN opened at GBX 325.60 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -17.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.52. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

