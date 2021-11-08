Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

