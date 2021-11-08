Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.