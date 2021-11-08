Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Insider Sells $47,880.00 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Deverell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00.

TRNS traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.00. 78,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,033. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $706.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

