TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TGL opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £140.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

