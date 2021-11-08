TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$319.00 price objective on the stock.

TGL stock opened at C$3.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$4.06.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

