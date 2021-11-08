Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

TZOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

TZOO stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,414 shares of company stock worth $1,150,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

