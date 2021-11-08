TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.08-$1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

