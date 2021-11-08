Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after buying an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255,317 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

