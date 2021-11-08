Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for DISH Network in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

DISH opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

