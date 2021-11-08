Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

ArcBest stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

