Truist Securiti Weighs in on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,610,000 after buying an additional 151,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,141,000 after buying an additional 97,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,803 shares of company stock valued at $38,978,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

