Truist Securiti Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $13.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $185.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

