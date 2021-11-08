Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $60.69 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

