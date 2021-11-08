Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.50% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVI. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $459,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVI opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.