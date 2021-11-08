Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $470,000 Position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $15,228,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $4,014,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WDH opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64. Waterdrop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

