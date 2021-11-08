Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by VTB Capital

VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKC. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TKC opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

