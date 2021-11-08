Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 672.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

