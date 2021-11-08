Tyson Foods (TSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

